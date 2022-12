Everything they made in tips went to the athletes of Special Olympics Colorado.

Deputies filled in for servers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Department (PCSO) is hosting the Tip A Cop fundraiser that benefits Special Olympics Colorado.

