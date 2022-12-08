Scary scene, no serious injuries when Cumberland County Schools bus flips

By Brett Knese and Lora Lavigne

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff’s office spokesman told WRAL News. There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville.

Slocomb Road was shut down while deputies and firefighters searched the bus and worked to clear the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the bus driver drove too close to a ditch and the bus tipped over onto its side. It came to rest completely upside down, and broken windows were visible.

The State Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, and no charges have yet been filed. Troopers told WRAL News they did not suspect that other factors – speed, a medical emergency or distracted driving – were behind the crash.

