Police presence near Harrison High School not related to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Thursday morning that there is a large police presence near Harrison High School.

CSPD said their presence in the area is related to an incident at a nearby gas station. It is not related to the school. There is no threat to the school.

Officers in the area are investigating a "large theft of gasoline." When the officers arrived, the suspects fled on foot towards the high school. CSPD said they did not enter the school but were on school grounds. Officers are still looking for one suspect.