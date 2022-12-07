UK eases ban on new wind farms, considers OKing coal mine

LONDON (AP) — Environmental groups have welcomed a decision by Britain’s Conservative government to lift its opposition to onshore wind farms. But they warn that any benefit will be erased if the government backs plans to open the U.K.’s first new coal mine in three decades. The Conservative government has opposed new wind turbines on land since 2015 because of local opposition. A majority of Britain’s wind farms are at sea. But the government said Tuesday it would allow wind farms in areas where communities support them. Thursday is the deadline for a decision on the proposed coal mine in northwest England. Opponents say approval would ruin the U.K.’s image as a leader in replacing polluting fossil fuels.

