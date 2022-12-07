Swiss climate activists lament election of oil lobbyist

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss environmentalists have criticized the election of a top car- and oil-industry lobbyist to the new government, calling it a “disaster for climate policy.” Lawmakers picked Albert Roesti of the nationalist Swiss People’s Party as one of two new members of the Cabinet, or Federal Council. The election was necessary following the retirement of two members in the seven-seat government, which traditionally includes members of all the country’s major parties. Roesti was until recently the president of Switzerland’s fuel importer association Swissoil. He remains the president of Auto Schweiz, the association of car importers in Switzerland. As part of his lobby work, Roesti successfully campaigned against a new law designed to reduce the Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.