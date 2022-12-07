Kids to the courts: Nonprofit raising money to make tennis more accessible for children

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Tennis Association is launching a new capital campaign to make tennis more accessible for kids.

The nonprofit organizations is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a van to help get kids to and from local tennis courts.

The van would also give kids a transportation option to travel to clinics and tournaments.

“When you see them come over for our program in the summer, they squeal running down to those courts and we just need more of it,” said Mary Ann Myers, Asheville Tennis Association board vice-president. “And we need to help the families get them here. It’s tough on some working families to get them here.”

The campaign has already received a $10,000 donation from a local couple and the Tennis Association is donating $5,000.

