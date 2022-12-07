Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend and that it’s restored power to all but a fraction of the thousands of customers who lost electricity in a central North Carolina county. The company says Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely. As of Wednesday afternoon, only about 1,500 customers were without power in the county, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. That’s down from a peak of more than 45,000 customers without power over the weekend.