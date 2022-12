EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The teenager who went missing has been found safe, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Monday night, deputies said 17-year-old Aiden was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Linderman Rd.

Tuesday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Aiden was found safe and returned to his home, just before 7 a.m.