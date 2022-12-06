Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department enacts burn restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced that starting December 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. burn restrictions will begin for Colorado Springs.

CSFD says that burn restrictions are going into effect due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrences in undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs.

Below is a guide to the restrictions.

