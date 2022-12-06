Bennet, Hickenlooper call on federal government to address staffing shortage issues at Florence prisons

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Both Colorado U.S. Senators are calling on the federal government and President Joe Biden's administration to address staffing shortage concerns at the Florence Correctional Complex (FCC) in Fremont County.

In a letter to the new Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director, Colette Peters, Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper outline a number of issues within the FCC including low pay, forced overtime, and dangerous working conditions that are leading to an inability to recruit or hire new staff.

Within the FCC there are four prisons including the Florence Supermax Administrative Maximum Facility. Some of the nation’s most notorious criminals are housed there including Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man responsible for the Boston Bombing, and former Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

“FCC Florence is short at least 188 correctional staff, including 120 correctional officers and 66 non-custody staff below the authorized amount,” both Bennet and Hickenlooper said in their letter.

The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) is also struggling to fill jobs. 13 Investigates found the number of vacancies for corrections officers in the state of Colorado more than quintupled from June 2021 to June 2022.

To remedy these staffing concerns in Florence federal prisons both U.S. Senators are calling on the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to raise the retention bonus rates for all FCC employees from 10% to 25%.

“We look forward to working with you to address the unsustainable staffing shortage at FCC Florence, and we would appreciate your response by December 20, 2022,” both Senators said in their letter addressed to BOP Director Peters.

“We've been working closely with Bennett and Hickenlooper's offices for at least eight months,” John Butkovich told 13 Investigates.

Butkovich is the union President for AFG Local 1169, which oversees staff at the FCC.

“We had the senators’ staff out and toured the complex two weeks ago so they can see it firsthand,” Butkovich said. “What they reported back to their bosses in D.C., the Senators, it actually sped this letter up because they saw the absolute need and concern for this staff.”

Back in July, the OPM increased the retention bonus for correctional officers from 10% to 25%. Butkovich says this helped fill a large number of corrections officer vacancies. However, if the remaining prison staff doesn’t receive the same bonuses problems will persist.

“A fully staffed prison is a safe prison. And until we're 100% fully staffed, it's not going to be as safe as it could be. I'm not saying it's unsafe, but a fully staffed prison is safer.”

Here is a full copy of the letter from both Bennet and Hickenlooper to the BOP and OPM: