PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Pueblo Fire Department announced that a Red Flag warning had been issued for Pueblo.

According to the PFD, the National Weather Service issued the warning due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The red flag warning went into effect Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 a.m. and will last through 5 p.m.

The fire department reminded residents to be careful outdoors.