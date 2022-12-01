Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 58-year-old ex-convict has been sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for killing and dismembering a man whose severed head was found in a stolen pickup truck about a year ago in Las Vegas. Eric Holland declared himself truly remorseful at sentencing Wednesday for the shooting death of his friend, Richard P. Miller. Holland pleaded guilty July 19 to second-degree murder and felony theft, avoiding trial on an open murder charge carrying a possible life sentence. Without providing details, Holland suggested in court there was more to the case and said he hoped authorities would continue to investigate his motive for the killing.

