Biden administration presses senators to avert rail strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is saying the U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don’t pass legislation this week to avert a freight rail worker strike. The administration is delivering that message personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are meeting with Democratic senators to underscore that rail companies will begin shuttering operations well before a potential strike begins on Dec. 9. Buttigieg tells CNBC a strike “wouldn’t just bring down our rail system. It would really shut down our economy.”

By KEVIN FREKING and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

