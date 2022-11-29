Community COVID-19 vaccination site at Pueblo Mall to close on Dec. 3, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is set to close the community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall on Dec. 3, 2022.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the closure is part of a "return to normal operations." Officials said the goal is to have residents get vaccines from their medical providers, like doctors or a local pharmacy.

The PDPHE said COVID-19 vaccines are still widely available in Pueblo County through healthcare providers, clinics, and pharmacies.

The vaccination drive-thru location near the Pueblo Mall has been administering vaccines since Jan. 2021.

The COVID-19 testing site at the mall will remain open through the end of Dec. 2022.

