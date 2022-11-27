Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatari media group beIN Sports. Angry complaints from Saudi-based subscribers who weren’t able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV’s this week with refund requests. In a message shared by subscribers, TOD TV apologized to viewers “for the temporary loss of service.” TOD TV, the Saudi Media Ministry and Foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

