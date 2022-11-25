Family displaced after house fire in Williamson County

By Tony Garcia

COLLEGE GROVE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Fire crews from multiple stations in Williamson County responded to a house on fire Thanksgiving night.

Williamson County Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the Grove neighborhood on Thursday night and found heavy smoke coming from an outdoor fireplace behind the home. The fire had spread to the rear of the home and extended into the second-floor attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but the home sustained significant damage from flames and smoke.

More than 10 stations assisted with the fire. Neighbors are, reportedly, providing assistance to the displaced family.

