Eight Man football championship game featuring Simla and Dove Creek
On Friday night, Simla and Dove Creek played in the eight man championship game at CSU Pueblo. The Bulldogs would defeat the Cubs 26-21 to win the eight man state championship.
On Friday night, Simla and Dove Creek played in the eight man championship game at CSU Pueblo. The Bulldogs would defeat the Cubs 26-21 to win the eight man state championship.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.