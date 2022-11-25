Black Friday Shoppers Still Lining Up in Person Despite Surge in Online Shopping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Friday is historically known as the biggest and busiest shopping day of the year.

While most black Friday shoppers have turned to online deals, some still keep their tradition and line up outside hours before the stores open their doors.

At Best Buy in Colorado Springs, there were over 20 shoppers lined up before the store opened at 5 a.m.

Some businesses like Walmart, Target, and Amazon started offering these deals early. But others still wait for the traditional Friday following Thanksgiving. Including Best Buy, Sephora, and Bath and Body Works.

For those who want to avoid the Black Friday crowds, another option is heading to one of Colorado's 42 state parks. Entry is free Friday Nov. 25 for the eighth annual 'Fresh Air Friday.'