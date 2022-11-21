Trans Day of Remembrance honors the memory of transgender people who died in acts of anti-trans violence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to GLAAD, Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance on November 20 that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

GLAAD says that the week before TDOR, people and organizations around the country participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise visibility for transgender people and address issues the community faces.

GLAAD reports that TDOR was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Rita Hester's death and began an important tradition that has become the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

GLAAD has a list of those remembered starting in 2017. That list can be found here.