Kyiv’s mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Once a boxing champion, Kyiv’s mayor is up against a challenge bigger than any he faced in the ring: keeping Ukraine’s capital functioning during a war. Vitali Klitschko spoke to The Associated Press in his City Hall office. The body armor propped against a radiator, the spent shell casing amid clutter on his desk and the reminders of his heavyweight career all shout that Klitschko is an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times. He says it would take “weeks” to explain all the challenges he faces as Russia pummels the capital and other cities. Foremost among them: Keeping the city livable in the face of repeated Russian bombardments.

