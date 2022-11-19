1 dead after shooting altercation on University of New Mexico campus

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide stemming from a shooting on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM) early Saturday morning, officials said..

Two students, ages 19 and 21, were involved in an altercation around 3 a.m., during which both men sustained gunshot wounds, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said in a press release.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and “the 21-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” where his condition is currently unknown, according to the release.

Police are not identifying the 19-year-old’s name until next of kin have been notified.

“This investigation is in the very preliminary stages as investigators and crime scene agents work to process the evidence and identify witnesses to learn what lead up to the shooting,” NMSP said.

“NMSP does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community concerning this incident.”

The university sent an urgent alert to students around the time of the shooting, according to tweets posted on UNM’s official account.

“In light of the tragic incident,” UNM announced it is postponing this evening’s contest between the UNM and New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball teams.

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy,” UNM’s basketball team tweeted.

