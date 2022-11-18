Pueblo Central wins the Unified Bowling State Championship

It's year three of the Unified State Bowling Championships and once again, it was all about Pueblo, "It was amazing. I couldn't fathom it. Like just something you wouldn't expect us to win because there's so many other teams here trying to beat everyone," says Steven Decker of Pueblo Central high school.

Oh it gets better because not only did Pueblo Central become the third straight Pueblo team to win a state title, the top three finishers were all from Pueblo, with South finishing second and Centennial finishing third, "I want to say for my first time, it's like I was in complete shock. I thought we would be like in the top five, but I didn't think we would make it to the top three like we did in regionals," says D'Sean White of Pueblo Centennial high school. Cody Carter of Pueblo South added, "I did not think we did as good as we did. I assumed we were going to be at least, maybe top five. I was thinking maybe sixth place at that point. Like I thought we were kind of out of the race. So hearing that we took second was phenomenal. I was shocked."

Maybe they shouldn't be shocked because these kids were in a zone, "I've been bowling since I was four years old, so all the years of practice and bowling really done really good for me over the years," says Decker. "So far, bronze is okay for our start, but yeah, next year our goal is going to be silver, or gold for our Bulldogs," says White.