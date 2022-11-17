Operation Homefront helps military families with Thanksgiving meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday morning, volunteers made sure hundreds of Southern Colorado military families have a nice Thanksgiving.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit that helped 350 military families get a Thanksgiving meal this year.

"I appreciate everything that they do. It makes it a little bit easier on us cause it’s hard to find certain things in the stores sometimes and we get it," said Melissa Clark, her husband is stationed at Fort Carson.

The generosity comes at a time when most people are feeling the strain of record inflation.

"It helps a lot. This is pretty much everything we need and then we have the gift card usually we use it for the ham or the turkey, and it makes it a whole lot less stressful trying to figure out how to buy everything," said Clark.

Operation Homefront game out everything needed to make a meal as well as gift cards.

"This is why we do what we do. We’re here to serve our military families. We want to be there for them in their time of need. They’ve certainly been there for us in our time of need so this is a way for us and our community and our sponsors to give back," said Beth Desloges, the area manager for Operation Homefront.