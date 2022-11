COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was pulled from the wreckage of an accident after a car landed in a drainage channel near Palmer Park.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the crash just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Multiple fire units were on the scene.

At 9:50 a.m., CSFD said one person was pulled from the vehicle. That person suffered "serious illness injuries."

This is a developing story.