New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — County commissioners in southern New Mexico are weighing whether to certify local results of the midterm election in a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County’s three county commissioners were scheduled to review election results for any discrepancies at a Tuesday morning meeting in Alamogordo. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote. The decision was made even though the county’s top election official said there were no problems.

