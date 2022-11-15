Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, according to the casino industry’s national trade group. The American Gaming Association estimates that 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the biggest soccer tournament in the world, legally or otherwise. The survey is the organization’s first for World Cup betting. This World Cup is the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in America. The U.S. was the top choice to win at 24%, followed by Brazil at 19%, Argentina at 17% and Germany at 10%.

