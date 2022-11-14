UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations. Monday’s vote in the 193-member world body was 94-14 with 73 abstentions. It was the lowest level of support of the five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the assembly. The resolution recognizes the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine. It recommends that the assembly’s members, in cooperation with Ukraine, create “an international register” to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.

