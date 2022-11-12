Red Leg Brewing Co. honoring and celebrating veterans all weekend long

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veterans Day may technically be over but one local business is keeping the celebration going all weekend long.

Red Leg Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs has a whole weekend of veterans activities. The first of which is the 'Send a Card' event happening Saturday afternoon.

From 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday guests can come write in a free thank you card, which then gets sent to deployed service members.

The business is veteran owned, and all the employees have a special place in their hearts for military members. So it was important for them when they opened that they made the day special.

"I can say from experience my dad was deployed twice during my childhood so it was a lot of mail that came through and thats what he talked about the most," Red Leg Brewing Event Coordinator Melody Klema said. "The reward, the home these deployed service members can have. Plus we have a following of veterans here so they understand the difference that piece of home can make."

The brewery also has a 'Buy a Vet a Beer' board where guests can donate $6 in honor of a vet they know through the end of the business day Sunday. Any vet who comes in can cash it out for a free beverage.

Any left over donations that don't get redeemed by the end of Sunday evening will be donated to Mt. Carmel Veteran Services.

Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. the business is doing a painting event called 'Brushes and Brews' in which a $15 donation to take part in the project will be donated to Mt. Carmel.

"We do a lot of events centered around veterans and with nonprofits," Klema said. "So it's our way, not only giving fabulous beer to the community, our other way to give back is to have a strong focus on our military presence here and making sure we're showing our appreciation."

Red Leg Brewing Co. is located at 2323 Garden of the Gods Rd. in Colorado Springs.