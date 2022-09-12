Man accused of killing Arizona girls facing 1st of 2 trials

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of abducting and killing two young Tucson girls separately and dumping their bodies in the desert is facing the first of two scheduled trials. Opening statements are set for Tuesday in Pima County Superior Court. Christopher Clements was arrested in 2018 and indicted on 22 felony counts, including two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales. Authorities say Celis vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012 while Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend’s house two years later. They say Gonzales’ body was found days after she disappeared while Celis’ remains were not recovered until 2017 after Clements led federal agents to the location.

