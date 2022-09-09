What’s happening this weekend in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Have you made plans for the weekend yet? Here's a look at what's happening around the Pikes Peak Region this weekend.

Live Music/Shows

Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou Springs

Friday, Sept. 9 - Quebe Sisters

Saturday, Sept. 10 - Ben Kronberg, Louis Beck, Cory Romero, Hosted by Ryan Young (upstairs)

Sunday, Sept. 11 - An evening with Robbie Fulks

The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs

Friday, Sept. 9 - Electric Feels

Saturday, Sept. 10 - Missio

Sunday, Sept. 11 - Flea Market

Mountain of the Sun Music Festival in Woodland Park

The Mountain of the Sun Music Festival takes place Saturday at Aspen Valley Ranch in Woodland Park.

Hunks the Show at Westside Barrel House in Colorado Springs

This 21+ show is billed as the #1 bachelorette destination and the perfect girl's night out.

This weekend also marks 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Saturday and Sunday, there will be several events honoring and remembering the lives lost that day. Tributes already began Friday and will extend through Sunday.

9-11 Commemoration Ceremony at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Military Affairs Council will host the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony on Sunday at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial in Memorial Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The event will honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

9-11 Stair Climb at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs

First responders across the Front Range will take part in a stair climb at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs. It's part of the Front Range First Responders memorial stair climb to honor the victims of 9-11 and El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery.

Firefighter Incline Climb at the Manitou Incline

The Manitou Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday for the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb commemorating 9/11.

Air Force vs. CU Boulder at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs

The Air Force Academy vs The University of Colorado Boulder game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium. More than 40,000 fans are expected to attend the game, with heavy traffic anticipated on the north side of Colorado Springs.

What If... Festival of Innovation and Imagination

This festival celebrates lifelong learning innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Pikes Peak region. The festival will stretch across six blocks downtown, with exhibits at the Pikes Peak Center, Pioneers Museum, and Plaza of the Rockies. It includes interactive experiences for all ages in arts, science, engineering, food trucks, and four stages for live music and performances.

Light up the Night in Old Colorado City

This event is a night of live music, drinks, an auction, and tastes of OCC local restaurants. It will be held on Colbrunn Court under the lights.

Goatflix & Chill and Baby Goat Yoga at Goat Patch Brewing in Colorado Springs