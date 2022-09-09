Report: 2 dead, 3 missing after New Zealand boat hits whale

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two people are reportedly dead and three more missing after a boat in New Zealand collided with a whale and capsized. News organization Stuff reported that two people had died in the accident Saturday morning near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that 11 people had been aboard the boat at the time of the accident and six had been safely brought back to shore. He said the boat was a fishing charter vessel. Police said in a statement they were responding to an incident in which a boat had reportedly capsized and they had closed off a boat ramp from public use. They did not immediately provide further details.

