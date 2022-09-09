JROTC at Mitchell High School holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mitchell High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) hosted the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

The event commemorated the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 tragedy.

The Mitchell High School community honored the military personnel, firefighters, police officers, and civilians who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy.

A special tribute was made to Ms. Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, a 1975 graduate of Mitchell High School, who was a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 175. Her plane was the second aircraft to crash into the World Trade Center.

As part of the tribute to Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, the JROTC cadets and the Yancey Family will be laying a wreath in honor of Ms. Laborie during the ceremony.

Mitchell High School and the Yancey Family also announced the winner of the Kathryn Yancey LaBorie Memorial Scholarship for 2022.