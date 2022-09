The department says the individual was in stable condition and taken to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the High Angle Rescue Team conducted an hours-long rescue Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hiker is safe after being rescued from an El Paso County trail Friday afternoon.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.