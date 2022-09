Roadways back open following crash on northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning

#I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/2Ao0Jlg5Hq

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes are back open on northbound I-25 following a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

