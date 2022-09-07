Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:13 PM

Colorado Springs man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking and money laundering

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 51-year-old Armando DeLeon of Colorado Springs was recently sentenced to just over five years in prison for distributing cocaine and laundering money.

According to the Colorado District Attorney's Office, DeLeon sold approximately three kilograms of cocaine to a confidential informant between July 2017 and September 2017. A search of his home also turned up multiple firearms and $27,000 in cash. As he was already a convicted felon, DeLeon was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The DA's Office also said bank records indicated DeLeon laundered drug money through his business, D&D Detailing.

“The harm this defendant posed to the community illustrates why FBI Denver’s Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is so crucial,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Whether taking down one individual or a network, this case reflects the valuable partnership the FBI holds with law enforcement agencies to mitigate the distribution of illegal drugs and make our communities safer.”

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content