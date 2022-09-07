Colorado Springs man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking and money laundering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 51-year-old Armando DeLeon of Colorado Springs was recently sentenced to just over five years in prison for distributing cocaine and laundering money.

According to the Colorado District Attorney's Office, DeLeon sold approximately three kilograms of cocaine to a confidential informant between July 2017 and September 2017. A search of his home also turned up multiple firearms and $27,000 in cash. As he was already a convicted felon, DeLeon was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The DA's Office also said bank records indicated DeLeon laundered drug money through his business, D&D Detailing.

“The harm this defendant posed to the community illustrates why FBI Denver’s Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is so crucial,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Whether taking down one individual or a network, this case reflects the valuable partnership the FBI holds with law enforcement agencies to mitigate the distribution of illegal drugs and make our communities safer.”