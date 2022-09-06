Colorado State Patrol closed the eastbound lane of HWY 50 for hours after a deadly crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near milepost 236 in Fremont County.

CSP determined that the vehicle had drifted off the south side of the roadway where it collided with the end of a guardrail.

According to CSP, the guardrail pierced the front of the vehicle, traveling through the engine compartment and firewall where it collided with the driver. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 50 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated and emergency repairs were made to the guardrail, says CSP.

According to CSP, driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in this case.