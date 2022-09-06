Chile’s Boric shakes up cabinet after constitution loss

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s President Gabriel Boric shook up his cabinet in an effort to relaunch his government less than 48 hours after he was dealt a resounding blow when citizens overwhelmingly rejected a new progressive constitution he had championed. Boric, 36, changed the leadership of six ministries in the first cabinet shake-up since he became Chile’s youngest president in March and has since suffered a precipitous plunge in his approval ratings. “I’m changing this cabinet, thinking about our country,” Boric said, qualifying the shake-up as “painful but necessary.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.