Suspected DUI crash on I-25 in Pueblo leaves two dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of northbound I-25.

Responding officers learned that a pickup truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle. The truck lost control and hit a guardrail. Two men were ejected and a third was partially ejected.

The two men who were ejected died on scene. The man who was partially ejected was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to PPD, the driver of the pickup truck was identified as 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo. He was taken into custody on charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving, and driving under the influence.

Police said they discovered a fifth person was also in the truck at the time of the crash but they were unable to locate that person.

The drivers of the vehicle that was sideswiped were uninjured.