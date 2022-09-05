Rock Ledge Ranch hosts annual vintage baseball game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual, vintage, 1860s-style baseball game is back in full swing at Rock Ledge Ranch.

The friendly baseball game in Colorado Springs is between the Camp Creek Cloud Busters and members of the vintage baseball association.

The teams have been playing for more than 20 years and say they look forward to the game every year.

"Well, it's not just coming out and enjoying yourself, because they're in the field of play, they can also be part of the action," Roger Hadix said.

In 1864, the baseball glove hadn't even been invented yet and so players used their bare hands.

Other rules were also different from today's game. For instance, if players in the field catch batted ball on one hop, it's an out.