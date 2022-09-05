Pueblo man dies in motorcycle crash in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday afternoon over the Labor Day Weekend, Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387.

According to State Patrol, a 49-year-old Pueblo man on a motorcycle ran off the side of the road and collided with several trees. The road he was traveling on is a rural, gravel road that is not highly trafficked.

State Patrol said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash. A medical issue is being investigated as a possible cause.