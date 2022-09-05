Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:25 PM

Monday Evening Weather Update: Hot and Dry Through the Week

KRDO

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the region.

Tuesday: Hot and dry yet again with highs going into the low to mid-90s. An isolated shower map pop in the high country but no widespread rain is expected.

Extended: Isolated thunderstorms may return to mainly mountain areas Wednesday. We expect to remain very warm for much of the week, but by Friday the wind could pick up as a cold front arrives, and thunderstorms may become more likely for some areas.

Article Topic Follows: News
Canon City
Colorado
Colorado Springs
Forecast
Local Forecast
local news
Pueblo
Weather
Woodland Park
Author Profile Photo

Andy Stein

Andy Stein is a meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content