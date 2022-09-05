Monday Evening Weather Update: Hot and Dry Through the Week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the region.

Tuesday: Hot and dry yet again with highs going into the low to mid-90s. An isolated shower map pop in the high country but no widespread rain is expected.

Extended: Isolated thunderstorms may return to mainly mountain areas Wednesday. We expect to remain very warm for much of the week, but by Friday the wind could pick up as a cold front arrives, and thunderstorms may become more likely for some areas.