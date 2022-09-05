California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California will face its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasts record levels of energy use that could exceed supply Monday evening and hit a record high for demand on Tuesday. Officials issued an urgent plea for conservation. The National Weather Service is predicting highs between 100 and 115 degrees across inland areas and high temperature will continue into the week. That’s making it tougher on firefighters, who are battling 14 large fires acround the state.

