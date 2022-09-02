CSPD makes fentanyl bust following complaints from citizens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the beginning of August, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began receiving complaints about a residence in the downtown area that was "severely disrupting the quality of life for the citizens of Colorado Springs."

Police said they obtained information to suggest the residence was involved in distributing drugs.

On Sept. 1, a traffic stop was conducted on the two primary suspects at the residence, Kenderick Chatman and Hunter Roberts. When officers searched their vehicle, they located approximately 230 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun. A search of their residence also turned up a "moderate quantity of heroin."

Both Chatman and Roberts were booked into the El Paso County Jail.