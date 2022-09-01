DASH CAM FOOTAGE: A wrong-way driver under the influence at full speed nearly hit a patrol car

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) vehicle sustained minor damage when a trooper managed to stop a car driving the wrong way on C470 before anyone was injured.

According to CSP, the driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

“This impaired driver put herself and other motorists in incredible danger: not just weaving, but driving full speed in the wrong lane towards other unsuspecting drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Troopers work around the clock to prevent tragedies from happening, and tonight, this trooper very possibly saved lives.”

CSP says that a 2019 Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of C470, just west of Interstate 25, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on August 30. Within three minutes, a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was able to locate the vehicle and narrowly missed being hit by it head-on. The trooper was able to get the SUV stopped on a shoulder when the vehicle backed into the patrol car.

Nobody was injured but both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The dash cam footage from CSP is below.