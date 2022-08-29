Pikes Peak State College offers free healthcare programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) is now offering free medical programs thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative.

According to the PPSC, Care Forward was created with federal funds directed by the Colorado legislature. The goal of the initiative is to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state.

Students in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Phlebotomy Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting programs can now get free tuition, fees, books, materials, and necessary vaccinations.

The Care Forward Colorado initiative was made possible by Senate Bill 22-226, which dedicated $26 million in state recovery dollars to train healthcare workers across Colorado. Gov. Polis signed the bill in May 2022.

PPSC said students who are interested in the program should contact a financial aid representative.