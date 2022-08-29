For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

Quarterback JT Daniels has shown success in his journey as a starting quarterback at Southern Cal and Georgia. He also has spent more time injured on the sideline than he has played in games. Now that he’s at West Virginia, he’s eager to help the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 and hoping to stay healthy for a full season. Daniels went 7-0 as a starter over two seasons at Georgia. He missed several games last year and lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship. Daniels transferred to West Virginia in April. He’s been named the starter for the Mountaineers in Thursday night’s season opener at No. 17 Pittsburgh.

