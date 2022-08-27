Son Shine Days: A family friendly event for local crafters this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday kicked off day one of a weekend of 'Son shine Days.' The event features 70 local vendors showcasing their crafts, live music, kids rides and games at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Son Shine Days is part of Son Shine Shows LLC, who put on a series of events year round. They all feature local vendors who make their goods by hand.

"I really like taking advantage of opportunities to support crafters in the community, and also get inspired to maybe do some crafts myself," attendee Sarah Kuemnel said with her daughter. "I do like the terrariums, the woodworking, and I like to find handcrafted toys for my daughter. I prefer that over shopping online."

The concept was originally created by a father and his son Parker.

"We wanted to go into it to try to create something different of a family environment," Son Shine Shows CEO Todd Theisen said. "That's what the Son Shine Shows is about is family. So we have kids rides here and kids games."

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28 from 10a.m. to 4p.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The address is 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd. For more information, visit the Son Shine Days Facebook page or visit their website.