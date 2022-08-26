Women’s Equality Day: a day to celebrate wins but also what still needs to be done

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- August 26 is Nationally recognized as Women's Equality Day. It commemorates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. This amendment granted women the right to vote in the United States.

The League of Women Voters Pikes Peak Region is a non-partisan group that takes a stance on issues that affect the community.

"We revolve around that right to vote," League of Women Voters Pikes Peak Region President Shelly Roehrs said. "Not just for women but educating all voters. We want to make sure you vote in every election. We are calling on our lawmakers to restore and protect our rights specifically for passing voter rights legislation, adding the equal rights amendment to our constitution and restoring reproductive rights to women and those who can become pregnant."

The league together celebrates the wins and the losses. As well as what still needs to be done. They also provide a space for people to learn more about the organization, their committees and their events. Whether it's sharing opinions, discussing ballot issues, helping get word out, fundraising, and making your voice heard.

"In the whole grand scheme of things, here we are in 2022 with fewer rights than we've had in decades," Roehrs said." So it's actually more like women's inequality day. There's still so much more work to be done. And it doesn't really feel like we're equal. We still don't have the ERA in the constitution."

The League of Women Voters Pikes Peak Region is holding a free event from 5-7p.m. Friday August 26 at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts. The event will have food, a wide selection of beverages, and a space to learn more about becoming a part of the league.