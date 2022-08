COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 8th street and Abbot are currently closed.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) closed the road at approximately 5:30 p.m.

CSPD says that the accident was a two-vehicle crash and that a pedestrian was hit. Due to the nature and severity of the injuries, CSPD closed the road and called the Major Crash Unit.

As of 8:00 p.m., the scene is still closed.