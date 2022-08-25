CSPD looking for road rage shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect that was involved in a road rage incident last weekend.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a road rage incident near Powers Blvd and Dublin Blvd last Sunday, Aug. 21, just before 3 p.m.

The investigation revealed the situation involved a group of motorcyclists and a black Toyota 4-Runner. CSPD said one of the motorcyclists fired at least three rounds at the 4-Runner, narrowly missing the driver.

Police need help identifying the shooter. He is described as a light-skinned male with facial hair wearing a white motorcycle helmet, black shirt, black backpack, denim pants, and black-and-red high-top shoes. The motorcycle was described as a cafe-racer with a red fuel tank and a black taped seat. No license plate was visible.

Anyone with information about this attempted murder suspect or who was a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.